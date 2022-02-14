BofA Adds Disney To US-1 List: Why This Investor Says The Stock Is Headed To $200

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The Walt Disney Co DIS was featured as the call of the day Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: BofA added Disney to its US-1 list with a Buy rating and a $191 price target.

"We think they are right in line," Gilman Hill Asset Management's Jenny Harrington said of the analyst call on CNBC.

Harrington's Take: Harrington continues to expect parks to rebound, which will drive international tourism numbers, she said.

As the rebound continues, she says Disney can reach full-year earnings of about $10 per share. If investors award Disney with a 20-times multiple, the stock would be trading around $200 per share at that valuation, Harrington explained.

"It's neat to see that they are right in line with that thinking," she said of BofA analysts. "I don't know how long it takes ... but it's definitely headed in the right direction. Parks killed it this quarter."

Disney announced last week that parks, experiences and products revenue totaled $7.2 billion in its fiscal first quarter, representing an increase of more than 100% year-over-year.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded between $129.26 and $203.02 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.73% at $150.57 Monday afternoon.

Photo: Steven Miller from Flickr