BofA Adds Disney To US-1 List: Why This Investor Says The Stock Is Headed To $200

Zinger Brief
- Gilman Hill Asset Management's Jenny Harrington agrees with BofA's Buy rating and a $191 price target for Disney.
- Harrington says Disney can reach full-year earnings of about $10 per share, and with a 20-times multiple, would be trading around $200 per share.
TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The Walt Disney Co DIS was featured as the call of the day Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
What Happened: BofA added Disney to its US-1 list with a Buy rating and a $191 price target.
"We think they are right in line," Gilman Hill Asset Management's Jenny Harrington said of the analyst call on CNBC.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
Harrington's Take: Harrington continues to expect parks to rebound, which will drive international tourism numbers, she said.
As the rebound continues, she says Disney can reach full-year earnings of about $10 per share. If investors award Disney with a 20-times multiple, the stock would be trading around $200 per share at that valuation, Harrington explained.
"It's neat to see that they are right in line with that thinking," she said of BofA analysts. "I don't know how long it takes ... but it's definitely headed in the right direction. Parks killed it this quarter."
See Also: Here's Why Barron's Is Bullish On Disney Post Q1
Disney announced last week that parks, experiences and products revenue totaled $7.2 billion in its fiscal first quarter, representing an increase of more than 100% year-over-year.
DIS Price Action: Disney has traded between $129.26 and $203.02 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 0.73% at $150.57 Monday afternoon.
Photo: Steven Miller from Flickr
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.