Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Meta, Spotify, Peloton, Twitter, Johnson & Johnson And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included an at-home digital exercise company and a social media giant.

A leading streaming service company along with one of the largest healthcare companies in the world were among the bearish calls seen.

It was a turbulent week for the markets as investors took cover as tensions continue to grow between Russia and Ukraine and new data showed U.S. inflation hit 7.5% in January. The latest number makes it more likely that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy more aggressively than originally thought.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

All three major indexes experienced losses for the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 1.8% and 2.2%, respectively, while the Dow ended the week with a 1% loss.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Peloton Story Not Fully Written Yet: Analyst Counts Bike Maker Among 'Generational Companies' Alongside Apple, Amazon," by Shivdeep Dhaliwal highlights an analyst's view that when a high-growth company like Peloton Interactive Inc PTON stumbles, it may hard to get back on track, but the final outcome has yet to be determined.

In "Why This Bullish SoFi Analyst Sees Growth Ahead," Priya Nigam writes about an analyst who says SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI is poised to generate compounded annual revenue growth of more than 40% between 2021 and 2024.

"Kevin O'Leary Is Calling The Bottom In Meta Platforms Stock: 'This Is Where You Want To Accumulate'," by Adam Eckert looks at why O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary thinks Meta Platforms Inc's FB stock has fallen far enough, after dropping over 30% following weak earnings results.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

5 Best Digital Payments Stocks To Buy Right Now

6 Underperforming IPO Stocks To Buy On The Dip

PayPal And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

The Bears

Wayne Duggan writes about an analyst's concerns about Spotify Technology SA SPOT after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings beats in, "Spotify Analyst Cuts Target, Says Joe Rogan Controversy 'Becoming A Risk'"

"Cathie Wood Continues Aggressive Trimming Of Twitter Stake Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report — Loads Up Another $10M In This Fintech Stock," by Rachit Vats details how Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management significantly lowered its exposure in Twitter Inc TWTR this week, and has been selling since the start of the year.

"Johnson & Johnson Halts Production Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine: NYT," by Vandana Singh, says that Johnson & Johnson JNJ quietly shut down the only plant making usable batches of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Dutch city of Leiden.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Michigan's Booming Cannabis Market Takes A Rest In January: Sales Down 9%

Moderna And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

AMD Is Entering Into A Key Time: What's Next?

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.