Johnson & Johnson Halts Production Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine: NYT
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) quietly shut down the only plant making usable batches of its COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

  • The NYT report said the halt is temporary, with the Leiden plant expected to start making the vaccine again after a few months. 
  • The paper added that it was unclear whether the pause has impacted vaccine supplies yet, thanks to stockpiles.
  • According to the report, the facility in the Dutch city of Leiden has instead been making an experimental but potentially more profitable vaccine to protect against an unrelated virus.
  • Last month, the Company forecasted as much as $3.5 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022.
  • J&J reported sales of $2.39 billion for the COVID shot in 2021, missing its target of $2.5 billion.
  • With the Leiden plant temporarily unavailable, it could reduce the supply of the J&J vaccine by a few hundred million doses, the NYT report said, citing one of the people familiar with the decision.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.11% at $171.25 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine

