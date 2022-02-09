Cathie Wood Continues Aggressive Trimming Of Twitter Stake Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report — Loads Up Another $10M In This Fintech Stock

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday significantly lowered its exposure in Twitter Inc TWTR, a stock it has been selling since the start of the year.

Ark Invest sold 993,868 shares — estimated to be worth $35.75 million — in the San Francisco, California-based company.

Twitter shares closed 0.2% lower at $35.98 a share on Tuesday. The stock is down about 16% so far this year.

Ark’s latest series of share sales on Twitter comes ahead of the company’s scheduled quarterly financial results on Thursday.

The popular firm had on Monday sold 3.94 million Twitter shares.

Ark owns shares in the company via three Ark ETFs — the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF.

The three ETFs held 4.18 million — worth $150.8 million — in Twitter, prior to Tuesday’s trade.

Based on the shares that it held, Ark Invest lowered its exposure in Twitter by an estimated 23.7% on Tuesday.

Twitter had last month debuted a verified non fungible token profile picture option for users to link their Ethereum ETH/USD wallets with their Twitter accounts to see a list of the NFTs they own.

The move seemed to have found popularity with a large number of users but also faced high-profile criticism from the likes of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk over concerns related to prioritization of valuable engineering resources at a time when the platform is rife with cryptocurrency scams.

Twitter also made some key leadership changes last month, a first after co-founder Dorsey stepped down as chief executive in November, leaving the company veteran Parag Agrawal as CEO.

Ark also bought 771,062 shares — estimated to be worth $10.3 million — in Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday.

Robinhood shares closed 3.8% lower at $13.4 a share on Tuesday. The stock is down over 27% year-to-date.

Ark Invest has been piling up shares in fintech stocks that enable trading in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum and Dogecoin DOGE/USD others.