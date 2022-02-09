Kevin O'Leary Is Calling The Bottom In Meta Platforms Stock: 'This Is Where You Want To Accumulate'

Zinger Brief
- Kevin O'Leary thinks Meta Platforms stock has fallen far enough, and a $200 price "ain't gonna happen."
- He expects Meta to be the leader in the virtual reality space because of the need for a "curated metaverse."
TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Following Meta Platforms Inc's FB weak earnings results, the stock tanked and is now down more than 30% since the start of the year. "Shark Tank" investor and O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary thinks the stock has fallen far enough.
"This is the bottom," O'Leary said Wednesday on CNBC. "This is where you want to accumulate."
O'Leary's Thesis: It's very rare to see one of the FAANG names fall so dramatically in such a short period of time. Even though retail investors own a portion of the shares, the vast majority are owned by institutions, he said.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
Investors should be asking themselves when the institutions will decide to reindex their Meta positions, O'Leary said. It's likely that Meta has fallen to a 2% to 3% weighting in institutional portfolios, but he expects that to change. After speaking to institutional players, he thinks they will begin accumulating again around current levels.
"People who are calling for a $200 price, it ain't gonna happen," O'Leary emphasized.
See Also: How Meta Platforms (FB) Made History In An Unexpected Way
What's Next: He told CNBC that he bought more Meta shares today. He continues to expect that Meta will be the leader in the virtual reality space because of the need for a "curated metaverse."
O'Leary also noted that he isn't worried about signs of a slowing ad business. Apple Inc's AAPL operating system changes caused a drop in advertising yields during the quarter, but the company is already addressing the impact, according to O'Leary.
"If you don't think they have a bunch of engineers working on enhancing yield on advertising, you'd be wrong," he added.
FB Price Action: Meta spiked higher during Wednesday's trading session following the bullish commentary from O'Leary.
The stock was up 5.25% at $231.74 at the time of publication.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.