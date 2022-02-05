Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Peloton, Robinhood, Alibaba, PayPal, Roblox And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a popular online broker and a top Chinese e-commerce company.

A leading fintech company along with a Canada-based cannabis producer were among the bearish calls seen.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both finished their best week of the year, driven by the strength of earnings reports, which extended the tech-led rebound following January's steep pullback. The S&P 500 closed the week 1.5% higher, and the Nasdaq was up 2.4%. The Dow, meanwhile, ended the week up 1.1%. These are the second weekly gains of 2022 for the major averages, after concerns over higher interest rates dragged stocks down across the board last month.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "Why Peloton Shares Are Soaring After Hours,"Adam Eckert writes about Peloton Interactive Inc PTON soaring nearly 30% in Friday's after-hours session following a report that e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN has approached the connected fitness company about a potential acquisition.

"Waitlist For Robinhood 'WenWallets' That Can Store Dogecoin Balloons To 2 Million," by Shivdeep Dhaliwal discusses the impact of the revelation that the waiting list for Robinhood Markets Inc’s HOOD “WenWallets” that can be used to store, buy and sell Dogecoin DOGE/USD has swelled to 2 million.

Madhukumar Warrier writes about why shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies like Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA surged in Hong Kong on Friday as the market resumed trading after the Lunar New Year holidays, in "Why Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Are Shooting Up In Hong Kong Today."

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Former Executives At Netflix And Jack Dorsey's Block Join Discord Ahead Of Latter's Anticipated IPO

Disney+ To Premiere Controversial Korean Series 'Snowdrop' After Netflix Success With 'Squid Game'

Why This Chipmaker Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

The Bears

"Cathie Wood Sells $21M In PayPal Amid Stock Crash — Loads Up Heavily In This Fintech Rival," by Rachit Vats, looks at why Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management rushed to cut most of its exposure in PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL this week after the fintech company abandoned an ambitious growth plan.

In "Roblox Responds To Short Seller's Pedophilia Accusation: 'Wholly Misleading, False And Irresponsible'," Chris Katje writes about a report published this week about gaming company Roblox Corp RBLX labeling the company as “the leading platform for pedophiles.”

In "HEXO's Shareholder Attempts Hostile Takeover, Plans To Nominate New Board Members," Jelena Martinovic writes about concerned shareholder Adam Arviv announcing his plan to nominate five new independent directors at HEXO Corp HEXO with a goal of turning around the company's performance.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Palantir-Backed EV Maker Faraday Future Overhauls Leadership Structure In Aftermath Of Short-Seller Allegations

FAANG No More? Facebook, Netflix 'Fracturing' Away From Elite Tech Group, Says Gene Munster

'I Just Don't See Any Money To Be Made': Why This Investor Sold Out Of Starbucks Stock

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.