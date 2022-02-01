Disney+ To Premiere Controversial Korean Series 'Snowdrop' After Netflix Success With 'Squid Game'

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The Walt Disney Co. DIS is following the example set by Netflix NFLX in bringing a controversial Korean series to U.S. streaming audiences.

What Happened: Disney+ is making the Korean import “Snowdrop” available for U.S. viewing beginning on Feb. 9. According to BGR.com, “Snowdrop” was only available to Disney+’s Asia-Pacific markets, but an untold number of Americans picked up on the social media buzz surrounding the series and used VPN technology to get a sneak a peek at the series.

“Snowdrop” takes place in 1987 and stars Jisoo of the K-pop girl-group Blackpink as Yee-ro, a university student who falls in love with a mysterious male graduate student (Jung Hae-in) who is hiding from government law enforcement agents. As the series unfolds, the graduate student is revealed to be a North Korean spy whose cover was blown, which puts the unsuspecting Yee-ro in harm’s way.

Why It Matters: “Snowdrop” takes place against the June Democratic Struggle of mass protests that forced the nation’s authoritarian government to hold elections. Within South Korea, “Snowdrop” stirred up controversy because Jung’s character is involved with organizing the protests – back in 1987, many activists were arrested and tortured under specious charges that they were working on behalf of North Korea to undermine the nation’s stability. The series’ debut was met with lawsuits and a petition drive to have the series taken off the air.

The South Korean network JTBC, which first broadcast the 16-episode “Snowdrop” last month, defended the series’ plot by calling the production a “creative work that shows the personal stories of individuals who were used and victimized by those in power.”

For its part, Disney is ignoring the political aspects of “Snowdrop,” with a press release announcement that defines the series as “an emotional rollercoaster full of excitement, action, and romance.”

“Snowdrop” marks a rare example of Disney+ putting its full marketing strength behind a non-English-language series. However, subtitles didn’t stop Netflix from scoring a pop culture bullseye with “Squid Game,” which generated controversy within Korea for its darkly satirical view of the nation's socioeconomic environment.

"Squid Game" became the Netflix's top-viewed program by attracting more than 142 million households in 94 countries for 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first four months.

During its first five weeks on the streaming service, “Snowdrop” was among the top five most-watched titles in almost all the Asia-Pacific markets served by Disney+, the company added.

Photo: Jisoo and Jung Hae-in as the young lovers in "Snowdrop," courtesy of Disney+.