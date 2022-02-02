 Skip to main content

Why This Chipmaker Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 6:14am   Comments
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday.

What Happened: Advanced Micro Devices is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 1,043 mentions as at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and fintech company PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) are in the second and third positions, having attracted 540 and 363 mentions respectively.

Why It Matters: Advanced Micro Devices reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and also issued an upbeat forecast for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The chipmaker announced an expansion of its product portfolio in January as it looks to take away market share from rival Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC).

Price Action: AMD shares closed 2.2% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $116.78.

Read Next: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Willis Towers Watson, Norwegian Cruise Line And More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

