Waitlist For Robinhood 'WenWallets' That Can Store Dogecoin Balloons To 2 Million

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 4, 2022 11:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Waitlist For Robinhood 'WenWallets' That Can Store Dogecoin Balloons To 2 Million

The waiting list for Robinhood Markets Inc’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) “WenWallets” that can be used to store, buy and sell Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has swelled to 2 million.

What Happened: The revelation of the upsurge in interest in the cryptocurrency wallets was made on Twitter by Christine Brown, Robinhood’s chief operating officer for Cryptocurrencies.

The beta wallet has been rolled out to 13,000 customers as of Thursday, which also beats the company’s previous estimates, Brown said. 

The Robinhood executive acknowledged in a separate tweet that customers want the trading platform to roll through the waitlist quickly, but said Robinhood must review data to manage fraud risk and protect customers as “moving on-chain presents new risks.”

Brown said that customers will see slight delays in transfers to the blockchain due to “additional security reviews.”

“As we move to launch, these will be reduced, and ultimately be a seamless experience (a small % of transactions will go through additional checks),” she said. 

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: In November, Brown announced the first alpha transfer of DOGE from a Robinhood wallet to an external wallet. DOGE co-creator Billy Markus described the development as “huge.”

Robinhood supports buying and selling of a number of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts had been pushing Robinhood to introduce cryptocurrency wallets and used the phrase “not your keys, not your Bitcoin” to drive home the point.

In September, Robinhood teased the enthusiasts by providing an update on the rollout and first used the term “Wen Wallets?”

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were trading 7.68% higiher at $15.24 midday Friday. 

Read Next: Ethereum, Other Crypto Stakers, Miners Rejoice — The IRS Will Not Tax Unsold Tokens After All

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Moves Higher: Will This Plan To Make The Crypto Trend On Feb. 17 Prove The Next Positive Catalyst?

Dogecoin Moves Higher: Will This Plan To Make The Crypto Trend On Feb. 17 Prove The Next Positive Catalyst?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded higher amid a campaign to get the hashtag “Dogecoin” trending on Twitter later this month. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Go Flat, Altcoins Disappoint — How Fears Of Rising Inflation Spell Trouble For Crypto

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Go Flat, Altcoins Disappoint — How Fears Of Rising Inflation Spell Trouble For Crypto

Bitcoin traded largely flat on Thursday evening while altcoins dipped as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose by 0.6% to $1.8 trillion. read more
This P2E Dogecoin Knockoff Is Up Over 400% Today

This P2E Dogecoin Knockoff Is Up Over 400% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded muted on Thursday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies. read more
Baby Doge Coin Partners With German Football Club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim For NFTs, Brand Opportunities

Baby Doge Coin Partners With German Football Club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim For NFTs, Brand Opportunities

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff, memecoin Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE), partnered with German football club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, making a major step forward in achieving better brand recognition. read more