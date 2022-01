CNBC's Final Trades: ViacomCBS, Alaska Air, ON Semiconductor, Illinois Tool Works And These Energy Stocks

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian said he liked energy names, citing Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE), APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA), Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) and Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) as his picks.

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) provides a 2% dividend yield for shareholders and also in share buybacks.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) was taking market share from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and has “three big deals on their hands.”

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) is poised to benefit as natural gas and oil prices are “headed higher.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) as his pick, while Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners cited ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).