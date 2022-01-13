QQQ
+ 1.54
385.81
+ 0.4%
BTC/USD
+ 114.33
44016.99
+ 0.26%
DIA
+ 1.26
361.69
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 1.29
469.73
+ 0.27%
TLT
+ 0.04
142.97
+ 0.03%
GLD
-0.80
171.54
-0.47%

Why Jim Cramer Prefers This Mining Stock Over Vale

byCraig Jones
January 13, 2022 8:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jim Cramer Prefers This Mining Stock Over Vale

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is "part of a very challenged group." Following a deep research on the group, he added that there are several players and there has "not been enough consolidation." He recommended avoiding the stock.

Cramer said he likes Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) as it has a very positive Alzheimer’s formulation and other things too. He, however, added that, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is the "winner because Lilly does not have the bad work that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has, wasn’t looking for big money and has more prestige within the brain community."

The "Mad Money" host said no to Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP).

Cramer said he prefers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) as Vale has lot of environmental issues.

Cramer said he recommends Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) for long term, but for short term, it’s "obviously bouncing."

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) has "big detractors," Cramer said. He wanted Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) to take a bigger stake in QuantumScape, but they haven’t done the same. "If they did that, then I think it would really get things rolling," he added.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Small Cap Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Nvidia, General Motors, Alibaba, Activision Blizzard And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Nvidia, General Motors, Alibaba, Activision Blizzard And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included a top computer chip company and a big three automaker. read more
Why Jim Cramer Is Buying Wynn Resorts Stock Today

Why Jim Cramer Is Buying Wynn Resorts Stock Today

Jim Cramer is planning to buy 75 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) at about $88.18 per share for his charitable trust, he said Monday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Cl read more
Why This Investor Keeps Buying Alibaba Stock As It Falls

Why This Investor Keeps Buying Alibaba Stock As It Falls

As China continues its crackdown on big tech companies, many investors are selling or avoiding Chinese stocks. But some investors with a healthier appetite for risk are salivating at the potential value investing opportunity. read more
Why Alibaba Stock Presents An 'Extremely Compelling' Opportunity At Current Levels

Why Alibaba Stock Presents An 'Extremely Compelling' Opportunity At Current Levels

Although Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is down nearly 30% year-to-date, Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson continues to like the stock. read more