Why Jim Cramer Prefers This Mining Stock Over Vale

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is "part of a very challenged group." Following a deep research on the group, he added that there are several players and there has "not been enough consolidation." He recommended avoiding the stock.

Cramer said he likes Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) as it has a very positive Alzheimer’s formulation and other things too. He, however, added that, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is the "winner because Lilly does not have the bad work that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has, wasn’t looking for big money and has more prestige within the brain community."

The "Mad Money" host said no to Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP).

Cramer said he prefers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) as Vale has lot of environmental issues.

Cramer said he recommends Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) for long term, but for short term, it’s "obviously bouncing."

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) has "big detractors," Cramer said. He wanted Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) to take a bigger stake in QuantumScape, but they haven’t done the same. "If they did that, then I think it would really get things rolling," he added.