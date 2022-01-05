Cramer Gives His Opinion On Oppenheimer Holdings, Mosaic And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn’t want to own Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) due to increased competition in that business.

Cramer said Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) had a "major upside surprise. It’s doing incredibly well, but the valuation is such that people don’t want to own it until they start making money."

When asked about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR), the Mad Money host said he likes American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP), but Otter is a "real good one."

Cramer said Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) is a "cheap stock, and it has not participated yet in the financial rally. I think it should."

He said APA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APA) CEO John Christmann is doing a good job. Despite having a bit of a rough time, Cramer believes Apache "actually works."

Cramer said although The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is an up-and-down stock, but he likes it.

When asked about Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP), Cramer said, "See, the problem is I don’t know what’s in that company…If there was total transparency I could recommend it, but I just can’t."

The Mad Money host said he likes Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). He believes it’s a "very interesting drug stock that sells at a very low multiple."

He said, "E-commerce for the insurance industry, there are so many that want to do that. I don’t want to be there anymore," when asked about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).