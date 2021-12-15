8 S&P 500 Stocks Up More Than 100% In 2021

The year 2021 has featured retail trading-induced short squeezes, soaring special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and extreme volatility in cryptocurrency markets. Amid the many bouts of short-term mania, there are a handful of stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have more than doubled this year.

Investors with a long-term investing horizon may want to focus on longer-term performance, so here are eight stocks in the S&P 500 that are up by more than 100% in 2021:

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is up 172.87% year-to-date. The stock was up 2.21% at $283.28 at market close Wednesday. Its 52-week range is $102.66 to $497.49.

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech company. Its mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the U.S. in December 2020.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) is up 143.96% year-to-date. The stock was down 0.87% at $39.98 at market close Wednesday. Its 52-week range is $14.34 to $45.56.

Devon Energy is one of the largest independent hydrocarbon exploration and production companies in North America.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) is up 138.75% year-to-date. The stock was down 0.72% at $72.92 at market close Wednesday. Its 52-week range is $58.28 to $82.

Bath & Body Works is a specialty home fragrance and body care retailer.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is up 124.63% year-to-date. The stock was up 0.70% at $20.19 at market close Wednesday. Its 52-week range is $8.43 to $21.49.

Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) is up 121.46% year-to-date. The stock was up 6.64% at $336.78 at market close Wednesday. Its 52-week range is $129,42 to $355.35.

Fortinet is a cybersecurity vendor that sells products, support and services to small and midsize businesses, enterprises and government entities.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is up 121.14% year-to-date. The stock was down 0.20% at $15.15 at market close Wednesday. Its 52-week range is $6.27 to $17.59.

Marathon Oil is an independent hydrocarbon exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the U.S.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is up 121.08% year-to-date. The stock was up 7.49% at $304.59 at market close Wednesday. Its 52-week range is $115.67 to $346.47.

Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) is up 107.75% year-to-date. The stock was down 0.31% at $103.75 at market close Wednesday. Its 52-week range is $42 to $117.71.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the U.S.

The S&P 500 Index is up about 23% year-to-date.

Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay