Tesla Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week, AMC, Wish, Tilray And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum on Sunday, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 76 mentions as at press time, while electric vehicle maker Tesla was second with 47 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment and e-commerce company ContextLogic are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 34 and 29 mentions respectively.

Apart from videogame retailer GameStop and cannabis company Tilray, the other stocks trending on the forum include data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), automaker General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) and Medicare Advantage insurer Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Why It Matters: Tesla is seeing high interest on the forum after the electric vehicle maker reported better-than-expected deliveries of 241,300 vehicles for the third quarter, up 73.2% year-over-year, despite the ongoing chip shortage.

AMC Entertainment and videogame retailer GameStop continue to be among the most-discussed stocks on the forum. A new class-action lawsuit alleged that trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) and market maker Citadel Securities conspired to drive down the price of Reddit-favorite stocks, including GameStop and AMC Entertainment, earlier this year.

General Motors has emerged among the most-discussed stocks on the forum. A post on the forum noted Cathie Wood, the founder of investment management firm Ark Invest, has called out the automaker for blaming chip shortages for the nearly 33% year-over-year fall in its U.S. vehicle deliveries for the third quarter, even as Tesla recorded better-than-expected deliveries.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s shares closed almost 1.2% higher in Friday’s trading at $434.24, while Tesla shares closed less than 0.1% lower at $775.22.

AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 1.1% higher in Friday’s trading at $38.46.

