Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Moderna, Robinhood And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included FAANG stock picks and aerospace and automotive giants.

COVID-19 vaccine makers and a couple of meme stocks were among the bearish calls seen.

Another volatile week capped off the month of September and the third quarter. The big three U.S. indexes ended the week lower, led by the Nasdaq's more than 3% retreat. For September, the Nasdaq's less than 3% decline compared to 4% or more pullbacks in the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials.

For the quarter, though, the S&P 500 posted a gain of more than 1%, while the Nasdaq was essentially flat and the Dow was fractionally in the red.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech" by Adam Eckert explores why one venture capitalist expects big things from Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and two other mega-cap tech stocks.

In "Why Global Travel Trends Are Turning This Boeing Analyst Bullish," Priya Nigam reveals why the featured analyst believes that, at the current share price, there is sufficient upside long-term to justify bullishness on Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Melanie Schaffer's "Why Ford's Stock Looks Geared Up For A Long Drive North" discusses what the technical outlook is for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock. See just how bullish the automaker's chart is.

The Bears

"Why Moderna, Novavax And Other COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks Are Plummeting" by Shanthi Rexaline examines how the prospect of the pandemic coming to an end is dragging on Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and other stocks.

See why the success of popular brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) may not continue and where savvy retail investors may turn instead, according to "Is Robinhood's Reputation 'Tainted'?" by Samyuktha Sriram.

In Wayne Duggan's "Virgin Galactic Soars After FAA Clears Flight, But This Analyst Remains Bearish," the point is made that the valuation of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) stock is unchanged by recent news.

