Citi Upgrades This Big Pharma Stock On Positive Alzheimer's Expectations

byVandana Singh
September 29, 2021 4:30 pm
Citi Upgrades This Big Pharma Stock On Positive Alzheimer's Expectations
  • Citi upgraded Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $265, up from $210, an upside of almost 16%.
  • Analyst Andrew Baum says the upgrade is "predominately valuation driven," following the 15% selloff in the shares.
  • Related Link: Lilly's Donanemab Lowers Alzheimer's-Associated Biomarkers In Patients With Early Disease.
  • The analyst believes Alzheimer's launch expectations are now recalibrated and notes his earnings estimates are 2%-20% above consensus. 
  • Baum says that while he never believed in the "exuberant" initial market launch expectations for Biogen's Aduhelm, he remains optimistic for the pending outcome of Eli Lilly's TRAILBLAZER-ALZ2 data set expected in Q1 of 2023 and commercial success. 
  • In the near term, accelerated Aduhelm adoption would aid Lilly's share price, Baum says.
  • In June, donanemab received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Alzheimer's Disease.
  • Also Read: Eli Lilly's Donanemab Showed Mixed Data In Mid-Stage Alzheimer's Study.
  • Price Action: LLY stock closed up 4.04% at $230.36 on Wednesday.

