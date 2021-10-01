fbpx

Is Robinhood's Reputation 'Tainted'?

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 1, 2021 10:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Robinhood's Reputation 'Tainted'?

MarketGauge Group’s Michele Schneider said the popular retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) has a “tainted” reputation.

What Happened: In an interview with CoinDesk last week, Schneider shared her thoughts on Robinhood’s new crypto wallet and the recent regulatory scrutiny surrounding the platform.

While she said Robinhood “definitely deserves some credit” for being pioneers in commission-free trading and being able to capture the retail investor market, she isn’t so sure that success will continue.

“We seem to feel here their [Robinhood’s] reputation is tainted,” said Schneider.

According to her, “the more savvy investors” are likely to continue using crypto exchanges like Kraken and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

If anything more comes out from SEC Chair Gary Gensler, forcing Robinhood to make some changes in terms of order flow, then newer retail investors will “flee quickly” from the trading platform, Schneider said. 

“We’re not using it [Robinhood], but it’s still the name brand, so to speak, of what people go to who are new investors and that could change as more options are still available, and probably even a little more viable because they don’t have that tainted reputation as I say.”

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares closed 2.43% lower on Thursday at a price of $42.08. The stock was down another 1.16% at $41.59 Friday morning. 

Photo: Anastase Maragos on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Shares Of Crypto Stocks Higher Premarket Amid Strength In Bitcoin And Ethereum

Amp Looks Ready To Break Out In The Coming Days

Amp Looks Ready To Break Out In The Coming Days

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) is trading higher Thursday, moving in a crypto market that is bullish overall. The majority of the tradable assets on Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading higher today. read more
Visa Announces Network For Stablecoin And CBDCs

Visa Announces Network For Stablecoin And CBDCs

Visa (NYSE: V) announced a second layer meant to build a universal hub that allows exchanging stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). read more
Why Did The CFTC Fine Crypto Exchange Kraken $1.3M?

Why Did The CFTC Fine Crypto Exchange Kraken $1.3M?

The U.S. Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has imposed a $1.25 million fine on U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken. read more