Spirit Aerosystems, Iridium, Trimble, Unity, Jaws Spitfire And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Friday
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday further lowered her exposure in Boeing Co’s (NYSE:BA) key supplier Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR).
The popular money manager has been sharply lowering exposure in Boeing and its supplier since last week after European budget airline Ryanair Holdings Plc’s (NASDAQ:RYAAY) move to end talks with the planemaker for a potential 737 MAX 10 jet order, worth billions of dollars.
Ark Invest sold a total of 31,086 shares — estimated to be worth about $1.19 million — in Spirit Aerosystems on Friday.
The New York-based investment firm sold shares in Spirit Aerosystems via the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX). No other ETF owns shares in the aero parts supplier.
ARKX owned a total of 309,052 shares, worth $12 million, as of Friday’s trades.
Since last week, ARKX has reduced its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 54,849 shares in three separate trades.
Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Friday:
- Sold 15,880 shares in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) on Friday.
- Sold 103,777 shares in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).
- Sold 54,230 shares in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC).
- Sold 138,794 shares in Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)
- Bought 318,482 shares in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SPFR). The special purpose acquisition company is set to take SpaceX partner Velo3D public in a merger.
