Amazon, Pfizer, Roku, Boeing And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Tuesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday sharply reduced its exposure in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) a day after European budget airline Ryanair Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) called off talks with the planemaker for a potential 737 MAX 10 jet order, worth billions of dollars, due to differences over pricing.

The popular money managing firm shed about one-third of the shares that it held in the planemaker via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX).

Ark Invest sold 23,800 shares — estimated to be worth about $5.1 million — in Boeing.

ARKX held about 71,202 shares in the Chicago-based planemaker ahead of Tuesday’s trades. No other ETF holds shares in Boeing.

UBS on Tuesday lowered the price target on Boeing to $290 from $310 but maintained a “Buy” rating on the shares.

Here are a few other key Ark trades from Tuesday:

Snapped up 54,600 shares — estimated to be worth $18.81 million — in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU). Shares of the San Jose, California-based company that makes a host of digital media players for video streaming, closed 0.70% higher at $344.68 on Tuesday.

Added 187,746 shares — estimated to be worth about $8.77 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) on the day shares of the pharma company closed 0.19% lower at $46.75.

Bought 150,007 shares — estimated to be worth about $1.2 million — in Markforged Holding Corp (NYSE:MKFG) on the dip. Shares of the company closed about 13% at $8.03 on Tuesday.

Shed 429 shares — estimated to be worth about $1.5 million — in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shares of the e-commerce giant closed 0.9% higher at $3,509.29.

Sold 4,693 shares — estimated to be worth about $443,864 — in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB). Shares of the software, hardware, and services technology company closed 0.3% lower at $94.58.

Bought 207,076 shares — estimated to be worth about $15.6 million — in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD), on the day shares of the company closed 3.73% lower at $75.28.