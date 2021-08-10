Microvast Continues To See Sky-High WalllStreetBets Interest — These Are The Other Top Trends

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Lithium-ion battery maker Microvast is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 565 mentions, followed by biotechnology company Moderna with 467 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 350 and 316 mentions respectively.

Apart from medical insurance technology company Clover Health, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include software company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) and golf equipment maker Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

Why It Matters: Microvast’s shares extended gains to a fourth day amid high interest from retail investors who are pushing the stock higher after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones’ bearish price target on the stock last week.

Moderna’s shares surged on Monday as growing concerns about COVID-19 boosted stocks of vaccine makers. In addition, the company's COVID-19 vaccine was granted provisional registration by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Shares of AMC Entertainment rose on Monday after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter while revenue topped estimates. The company’s CEO Adam Aron said AMC will start accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment for movie tickets in the U.S.

Callaway Golf is seeing high interest from retail investor after the company reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter on Monday.

Price Action: Microvast shares closed 17.6% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $13.70 and further rose 3.1% in the after-hours session to $14.13.

Moderna’s shares closed 17.1% higher in the regular trading session at $484.47 and further rose 0.3% in the after-hours session to $485.80.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.1% lower in the regular trading session at $442.13 and further edged down less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $442.10.

