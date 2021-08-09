What's Going On With Moderna's Stock Today?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Monday as growing COVID-19 concerns lift vaccine makers. The company's COVID-19 vaccine was also granted provisional registration by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Moderna announced that the TGA granted provisional registration to its COVID-19 vaccine in Australia for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 and older.

Delivery of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to Australia is expected to begin in the second half of September.

“As we seek to protect people around the world with our COVID-19 vaccine, we look forward to continuing discussions with the Australian Government about potentially establishing local mRNA manufacturing capabilities," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

Vaccine makers are also trading higher amid comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci in which he said he is hopeful that COVID-19 vaccines will receive full FDA approval sometime this month.

Price Action: Moderna is making a new 52-week high in trading today.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 9.2% at $452.