Why This Former NYSE Trader Bought AMC Call Options: 'If It Gets Going, We Could See A Big Short Squeeze'

Veteran trader David Green was back live trading on Benzinga TV Monday morning, and the long-time trader made some moves.

Green pointed out the volatility of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). The stock opened slightly lower than Friday’s close, at around $33 per share. AMC shares traded higher throughout the day, reaching $34.75 in the afternoon.

Green purchased both puts and calls on AMC, betting that the stock will move hard in either direction.

“I bought a $60 call expiring August 13 and a $20 put expiring August 13,” Green said. “We’re below our moving averages so $22 on the daily is the next support and $18 on the weekly. I have no technicals on the upside, but if we see the stock moving we could see a big short squeeze.”

Green, an NYSE veteran, often trades stocks on both sides, both long and short. He noted AMC has a history of volatile moves on the upside.

Stocks Discussed On The Show

Green also discussed Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), saying that he liked the $83 level for a spot to make a quick day trade.

American Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) opened up, around $111 a share. The stock quickly dropped down to the $109 level. Green put out an order to purchase shares of AMD at $107.60 while the stock was sliding down. The stock ended up reversing and going back up before Green’s orders were filled.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) opened up, near $59 a share. After the open, the stock dropped down near the $56.50 level. Green put an order out to “buy the dip,” if Robinhood dropped below $56 for a quick trade.

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

