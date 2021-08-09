Recap: Callaway Golf Q2 Earnings

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 500.00% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $913,641,000 up by 207.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $744,060,000.

Looking Ahead

Callaway Golf hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $775,000,000 and $790,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/45qubvrc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.75

52-week low: $14.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.28%

Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co manufactures golf clubs. It operates in two segments: Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear & Other. The golf equipment segment manufactures golf balls and golf clubs, which includes woods, irons, and putters. The Apparel, Gear & Other segment manufactures golf apparel, footwear, golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids, and also tops, bottoms and outerwear. Some of its brands are Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew, and Jack Wolfskin. Its geographical segments are the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.