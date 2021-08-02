Tesla And AMD Lead The QQQ In A Mixed Day Of Trading Monday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday as COVID-19 Delta variant concerns continue to drive market uncertainty.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished slightly higher by 0.01% to $364.60

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.21% to $437.59

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.32% to $348.36

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Monday.

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) shares are trading lower Monday after the company announced a 1-for-8 reverse stock split. This split increases the price of the stock while lowering the share count; holders after the split will have the same equity they had before the split… Read More

Consumers are preparing to spend “record amounts” for both K-12 and college supplies as students prepare to return to school in-person in the fall… Read More

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has signed five-time NFL Super Bowl MVP champion quarterback Tom Brady and All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald as co-hosts “Let’s Go!”, a new weekly talk show… Read More