SiriusXM Signs Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald For Football Talk Show

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has signed five-time NFL Super Bowl MVP champion quarterback Tom Brady and All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald as co-hosts “Let’s Go!”, a new weekly talk show.

What To Expect: The one-hour show will debut Sept. 6 and air every Monday at 6 p.m. ET on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82) through the upcoming NFL season. It will replay every Monday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88), and will later be made available on other podcast platforms including the SiriusXM subsidiaries Pandora and Stitcher.

Jim Gray, a 12-time Emmy Award-winning sportscaster, will conduct in-depth interviews with Brady and Fitzgerald on the show. Brady, Fitzgerald and Gray will also present an additional pre-season episode that will air during training camp; Brady and Gray conducted a separate SiriusXM Town Hall event prior to training camp that details the quarterback’s career.

“Our relationship with Tom goes back to the early days of satellite radio when he was one of our first spokesmen, and Larry is not only one of the greatest receivers of all time but a person any company would be proud to add to its lineup,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's president and chief content officer. “These conversations will be a must listen for sports fans and beyond every week.”

What Else Happened: “Let’s Go!” is the latest offering from SiriusXM, which recently announced the relaunch of the Black culture show “For Colored Nerds” starring Eric Eddings and Brittany Luse, a new talk show starring Megyn Kelly and a limited-engagement channel featuring the music of the Beach Boys.

SiriusXM also caught flak from fans of Howard Stern after the shock jock announced he was taking the entire summer off, with rerun episodes filling the void in his absence.