Qualcomm And Tesla Lead The SPY Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday as investors weighed recent economic data and Wednesday's Fed decision. Investors also watch for developments related to a US infrastructure deal.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 0.41% to $440.65

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) were among the top losers for the SPY.

Elsewhere On The Street

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) began trading publicly on the Nasdaq Thursday afternoon. Robinhood is an online gambling platform rather than an investing platform, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Thursday on CNBC… Read More

The American west is burning. Over 2.77 million acres have gone up in flames so far this year, or about 800,000 more acres than had burned at the same time in 2020… Read More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is well known for sending software updates that improve its vehicles long after customers have taken delivery. What few people realize is these updates come to customers' cars for free… Read More