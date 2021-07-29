 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Josh Brown Calls Robinhood An Online Gambling Platform, Helped Propped Up By Dogecoin
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
Share:
Josh Brown Calls Robinhood An Online Gambling Platform, Helped Propped Up By Dogecoin

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) began trading publicly on the Nasdaq Thursday afternoon.

Robinhood is an online gambling platform rather than an investing platform, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Thursday on CNBC.

Brown said he doesn't have any interest in investing in the stock; he would prefer to invest in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Robinhood is inferior to almost all of the other publicly traded brokerages, Brown said.

See Also: Robinhood Stock Opens At $38, Initially Trades Below IPO Price

A majority of the company's revenue comes from payments for order flow, which is essentially allowing "one group of investors to take advantage of another group of investors," Brown said.

"I'm not sure that's the kind of thing that I want to personally invest in," he added.

A lot of the revenue growth over the last year has come from Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) trading, Brown noted. One could argue Dogecoin and other alt-coin trading will continue and margins will remain high, but he doubts it will continue.

"We are probably coming off the best year Robinhood will ever have," Brown emphasized.

HOOD Price Action: At last check Thursday, Robinhood was down 8.4% at $374.81.

Photo: Tech Daily from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOOD)

Robinhood Stock Opens At $38, Initially Trades Below IPO Price
Vlad Tenev Tells Robinhood Investors What To Expect
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2021
Robinhood Reportedly Held 'Exploratory Conversations' With Decentralized Exchange Uniswap
Robinhood Gets $32B Valuation As It Prices IPO At Lower End Of Range — Lack Of Investor Interest Or A 'Conscious Decision?'
Netease And AMD Soar As The QQQ Finishes Higher Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC dogecoin Fast Money Halftime ReportNews Short Ideas IPOs Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com