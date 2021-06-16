PayPal And Facebook Lead The Nasdaq Lower Wednesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve held rates constant but raised its inflation expectations for 2021-2023.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) was down by 0.37% to $341.01

(NASDAQ:QQQ) was down by 0.37% to $341.01 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.56% to $422.11

(NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.56% to $422.11 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.77% to $340.76

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded relative to their Nasdaq peers Wednesday.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) were among the top losers in the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

The 2021 surge in steel prices has once again prompted Bank of America to raise its earnings outlook for U.S. steel stocks… Read More

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) announced a sizable increase to its commitment to electric vehicles Wednesday… Read More

After sobering down in the past three sessions, shares of Danish biopharma Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) have taken off yet again… Read More