Nvidia, eBay Lead The Nasdaq Higher Friday

U.S. indices continued trading higher following better-than-expected U.S. jobless numbers Thursday as well as reports that President Joe Biden will propose a $6-trillion federal budget.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.32% at $333.93.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.32% at $333.93. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.3% at $345.64.

(NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.3% at $345.64. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) also finished higher by 0.18% at $420.04.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) were among the top leaders for the Nasdaq Friday.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) and Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) were among the top losers in the QQQ.

