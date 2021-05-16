fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.05
312.29
+ 2.21%
DIA
+ 4.00
336.23
+ 1.18%
SPY
+ 6.32
403.85
+ 1.54%
TLT
+ 1.27
134.54
+ 0.94%
GLD
+ 1.54
169.61
+ 0.9%

This Airlines ETF Looks Bullish Going Into The Week

byMelanie Schaffer
May 16, 2021 1:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Airlines ETF Looks Bullish Going Into The Week

Optimism for increased travel due to the ramp-up in vaccines caused shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) to make bullish moves late last week.

Benzinga covered the three airlines on May 9, and each looks primed for bullish continuation in the week ahead.

Traders hoping to catch a larger move in the sector could also watch the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS). American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) make up a combined 42% of Jets ETF’s holdings. If there’s continued momentum in individual airlines this week, Jets could offer a way to play it.

The Jets Chart: On Friday, Jets’ price attempted to break above resistance at $26.34 but rejected and wicked off it. Jets has attempted to break through this resistance level nine times out of the last 14 trading days. When time a stock or ETF touches a resistance or support zone, the level weakens, making it easier for the price to bust through.

Although Jets closed the trading session just under resistance at $26.28, it shot up 3.91% on the day, and printed a bullish green engulfing candle stick, which indicates higher prices could be in the cards for Monday.

Also on Friday, Jets was able to regain the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) as support, which is bullish. The eight-day EMA is trending below the 21-day EMA, and bulls will want to see the eight-day EMA cross above the 21-day EMA for more confidence.

jets_may_16.png

See Also: Carnival And American Airlines Soar As The SPY Closes Higher

Bulls want to see Jets break up above its resistance at $26.34 and for continued bullish volume in the ETF. If Jets can break above its overhead resistance, it has room to move up toward $27.44. If it is able to regain that level as support, the ETF is clear to move toward $28.75.

Bears want to see Jets continue to reject the overhead resistance and drop back down to its support level at $24.85. If it is unable to hold that level as support, it could revisit $23.71.

Photo courtesy of Pixabay.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Sector ETFs Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Carnival And American Airlines Soar As The SPY Closes Higher

U.S. indices traded sharply higher Friday as stocks continued to rebound following a sell-off earlier in the week. read more

These 3 Airlines Look Bullish Going Into The Week: How To Play them

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both made new all-time highs last week, but as for individual stocks it’s been a “stock picker's market.” read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GE, Microsoft, Tesla, Twitter And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, top airlines and a leading coffee purveyor. read more

Why American And Delta Airlines Look Clear For Takeoff

With first-quarter earnings out of the way, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE: DAL) look back on track to continue their ascent towards pre-pandemic price levels. read more