Carnival And American Airlines Soar As The SPY Closes Higher

U.S. indices traded sharply higher Friday as stocks continued to rebound following a sell-off earlier in the week.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed higher by 1.54% at $416.58.

(NASDAQ: SPY) closed higher by 1.54% at $416.58. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished higher by 2.21% at $326.39.

(NASDAQ: QQQ) finished higher by 2.21% at $326.39. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 1.12% at $344.26.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among the top leaders for the S&P 500 were popular reopening plays: Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Notable laggards for the S&P 500 included Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Elsewhere On The Street

