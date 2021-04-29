Facebook And Qualcomm Lead The QQQ Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday following strong earnings results from Apple and Facebook while investors also weighed comments from President Biden's address to Congress. Also, the Fed announced on Wednesday it would leave interest rates unchanged.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.36% at $340.22.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.36% at $340.22. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.65% at $340.57.

(NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.65% at $340.57. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed higher by 0.64% at $420.06.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Leaders for the QQQ Thursday were from tech and consumer staples: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Facebook shares were trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also reported average daily active users of 1.88 billion, up 8% year over year.

Qualcomm shares were trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results and issued third-quarter EPS guidance above estimates.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) were among the most hammered names for the Nasdaq.

eBay shares were trading lower after the company issued second-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

Elsewhere On The Street

