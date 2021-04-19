The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Fell Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded lower Monday amid weakness in tech stocks and potential profit-taking in financials.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded as low as $336.90 before closing lower by 0.92% at $338.88. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) fell by 0.49% to finish at $415.21. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) also finished lower by 0.32% at $340.75.

While the major indices fell, meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading higher by 20% at $0.39 over the past 24 hours.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The leaders for the QQQ were from biotech and entertainment: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Shares of Netflix were trading higher Monday in anticipation of Tuesday’s earnings report.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) were among the QQQ’s top laggards.

Tesla shares were trading lower after a driverless car accident that killed two passengers, as well as a decline in the price of Bitcoin which Tesla holds in its corporate treasury.

Nvidia shares were trading lower following a report that the U.K. government would intervene in Nvidia's planned acquisition of British semiconductor company Arm Holdings.

