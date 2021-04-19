fbpx
QQQ
-3.13
345.14
-0.92%
DIA
-1.00
342.86
-0.29%
SPY
-1.97
419.27
-0.47%
TLT
-0.40
139.66
-0.29%
GLD
-0.45
166.80
-0.27%

The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Fell Today. Here's Why.

byHenry Khederian
April 19, 2021 4:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Fell Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded lower Monday amid weakness in tech stocks and potential profit-taking in financials.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded as low as $336.90 before closing lower by 0.92% at $338.88. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) fell by 0.49% to finish at $415.21. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) also finished lower by 0.32% at $340.75.

While the major indices fell, meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading higher by 20% at $0.39 over the past 24 hours.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The leaders for the QQQ were from biotech and entertainment: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Shares of Netflix were trading higher Monday in anticipation of Tuesday’s earnings report.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) were among the QQQ’s top laggards.

Tesla shares were trading lower after a driverless car accident that killed two passengers, as well as a decline in the price of Bitcoin which Tesla holds in its corporate treasury.

Nvidia shares were trading lower following a report that the U.K. government would intervene in Nvidia's planned acquisition of British semiconductor company Arm Holdings.

Elsewhere On The Street

  • The Dogecoin rally in 2021 so far means that a $1,000 investment at the start of the year would pretty much enable a holder to now buy a Tesla Model S. Yet, while the meme cryptocurrency is hounding all the attention, there are others that are far outpacing its year-to-date gains… Read More
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has disclosed it pays music-rights holders a penny per stream. Apple Music revealed this through an open letter it sent to artists to keep them informed about royalties… Read More
  • Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management believes Silvergate Capital Corp will benefit from increased crypto adoption and investors likely sold the stock last week to raise funds and buy Coinbase Global Inc on its Nasdaq debut last week… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Here's Why Sunrun, Apple And Amazon Are Moving

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Sunrun, Apple and Amazon. read more

What's Going On With Dogecoin, Bitcoin, IDEX Stock And UAL Stock?

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ran up nearly 80% in a 24-hour period and is trading above the psychologically important 10-cent mark. See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, GM, GE, Peloton And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, Google's parent and an automotive leader. read more

Is Apple Or Microsoft The Better Buy Right Now?

As the S&P 500 hit a new record closing high for the second straight day on Thursday, CNBC’s “Trading Nation” asked two traders which of the two largest S&P 500 stocks is the better buy: Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: read more