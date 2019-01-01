Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) was reported by Scotiabank on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.50 expecting AGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.23% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) was provided by Scotiabank, and Alamos Gold maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Alamos Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Alamos Gold was filed on October 29, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 29, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Alamos Gold (AGI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $12.50. The current price Alamos Gold (AGI) is trading at is $7.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
