Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending Feb. 7:

The Trade Desk TTD: The digital advertising company saw strong interest from readers during the week, which comes ahead of fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 12. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of $758.9 million, up from $605.8 million in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 56 cents for the fourth quarter, up from 41 cents per share in last year's fourth quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in more than 10 straight quarters and beaten estimates for earnings per share in three straight quarters and eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

The stock has received favorable coverage from analysts in recent weeks with several price target upgrades. Trade Desk shares have also been volatile after an analyst suggested that the company could merge with Roku.

Trade Desk shares traded up slightly over the past five days as seen on the Benzinga Pro chart below and are up 68% over the past year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI: The digital intelligence solutions provider saw interest soar along with its stock price during the week. BigBear.ai landed a Department of Defense contract to advance AI-powered threat detection systems. The news of the DoD deal is welcomed by investors who saw shares fall after third-quarter financial results in November.

The company's quarterly revenue of $41.5 million missed Street consensus estimates. The company ended the third quarter with a backlog of $437 million, saying it was building a "long-term sustainable business."

BigBear.ai shares also traded higher in January with the announcement that Kevin McAleenan would be the new CEO. McAleenan previously served as the Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during President Donald Trump's first White House term.

BigBear.ai stock was up over 100% in the last week and shares are up over 400% in the past year.

Digital Realty Trust DLR: The data center company saw a surge in interest from Benzinga readers, leading to its second appearance on the Stock Whisper Index in three weeks. The rise in interest comes with Digital Realty's fourth-quarter financial results coming on Feb. 13.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $1.69 and revenue of $1.46 billion, both improvements to last year's fourth quarter. The company has missed analyst revenue estimates in four straight quarters, while beating earnings per share estimates in three straight quarters. Investors will be hoping the company beats both estimates.

Digital Realty saw a surge of interest in January with the announcement of The Stargate Project leading to more attention on AI infrastructure. There remains concerns that the new project could actually hurt Digital Realty, which could be something the company is asked about by analysts after its quarterly results.

Digital Realty shares are up 3.5% over the past week and up around 15% in the last year.

Home Depot Inc HD: The home improvement stock saw a surge in interest from readers during the week, including more than normal searches for a stock of its size. The interest could be related to pressure on stocks in the homebuilder sector due to tariff and economic concerns. Home Depot could also be volatile with winter storms impacting regions of the country.

Home Depot is set to report fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 25, with analysts expecting the company to have earnings per share of $2.97 and revenue of $38.7 billion. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in more than 10 straight quarters. While Home Depot has only beaten analyst revenue estimates in one straight quarter, the company has beaten the consensus figure in six of the last 10 quarters.

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers recently gave the nod to Home Depot in the battle with rival Lowe's Companies for quarterly financial results. The analyst said Home Depot is likely to outcomp Lowe's with stabilizing consumer trends, cutting-edge technology, and its acquisition of SRS Distribution.

Cisco Systems CSCO: The networking and software giant saw increased interest from Benzinga readers ahead of quarterly financial results. Cisco reports second-quarter financial results on Feb. 12.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 91 cents and revenue of $13.87 billion. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in more than 10 straight quarters and beaten revenue estimates in 10 straight quarters.

The surge in interest for Cisco comes with shares hitting new 52-week highs on Friday and shares trading at their highest price since December 2021, nearing five-year highs.

