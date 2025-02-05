BigBear.ai Pockets DoD Contract To Advance AI-Powered Threat Detection System, Stock Skyrockets

Shares of digital intelligence solutions provider BigBear.ai BBAI are trading higher on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) has granted the company a major contract to advance Virtual Anticipation Network (VANE) prototype.

This system is intended to detect trends and important topics connected to potential adversarial threats using AI models, allowing for faster and more precise evaluations of media content that may be crucial for defense strategies.

The VANE prototype will play a key role in assisting the CDAO and the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) in making national security decisions.

Also Read: Embraer Lands Record $7 Billion Flexjet Order

Originally created in partnership with the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD), VANE utilizes sophisticated AI models to examine large datasets from news sources.

The system collects and analyzes information, offering more precise understanding of adversarial actions. With VANE, the DoD seeks to enhance the evaluation of complex multi-domain environments, which is essential for both military and government functions.

BigBear.ai marked a significant achievement with the VANE system when it earned “awardable” status on the CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace in April 2024.

Advancing to a fully operational prototype represents an important step in expanding the technology’s application within defense operations.

The contract features a transition plan to integrate VANE into the CDAO’s Advana platform, allowing its deployment across additional DoD agencies and Combatant Commands.

This partnership represents a key advancement in utilizing AI for defense, offering essential assistance in enhancing national security.

Price Action: BBAI shares are trading higher by 36.9% at $6.72 at the last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock.