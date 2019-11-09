Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Roku, Tesla, Twitter, Uber And More

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2019 4:43pm   Comments
Share:
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Roku, Tesla, Twitter, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Bullish calls included auto and ride-hailing stocks, as well as a video game maker.

Bearish calls also included sports apparel and social media giants.

The major U.S. indexes managed to end another volatile week with marginal gains. The week also saw increased concern over the impending holiday shopping season, as well as another billionaire who may enter the presidential race and some surprising news about the wealth gap. And it started with another prominent CEO who was ousted due to scandal.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"3 Reasons Why Tesla Will Hit $6,000, According To Ark Invest's Catherine Wood" by Renato Capelj shows why an outspoken proponent of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has an incredible price target on the stock.

In "Uber Earnings Reinforce Analyst Bullishness," Elizabeth Balboa looks at why analysts remain optimistic about the prospects for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) despite its headwinds.

Dave Royse's "Sell-Side Likes The Outlook For Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive" shares why near-term guidance at Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and its rival may be too conservative.

See why AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) has topped a list of the most innovative pharmaceutical companies, according to Shanthi Rexaline's "AstraZeneca Named The Most Innovative Global Pharma Company."

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Credit Suisse Now Favors Lowe's Stock Over Home Depot" and "8 S&P 500 Stocks With The Most Insider Buying."

Bears

"Evercore Downgrades Twitter, Expects High R&D Spend Before Recovery" by Elizabeth Balboa examines why a former Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) bull now believes things could still get worse.

Brett Hershman's "What The Street Thinks Of Under Armour's Q3 Beat As Accounting Investigation Continues" offers a look at how the investigation of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) overshadowed an earnings beat.

Investors and analysts continue to disconnect from Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), according to "Roku's Slowing Profit Growth Keeps Analysts, Investors Hesitant On The Stock" by Dave Royse.

In Priya Nigam's "Monster Beverage's International Growth May Not Be Enough To Offset US Slowdown," find out why about the trends at Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST).

Be sure to check out "Mattel Falls After Former Exec Acknowledges Improper Accounting Practices" and "9 S&P 500 Stocks With The Most Insider Selling" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Posted-In: Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + AZN)

Sell-Side Likes The Outlook For Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive
These Are The Stocks Being Traded By Some Of The Top Traders On Webull
Flat Start Seems Likely Even After Strong Disney Results, But Gap Shares Get Slammed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Therapix Calls Off Merger, Alimera's Reverse Split, 2 Biotechs To Debut
Former Google, Pharma Execs Start Ritual-Based Cannabis Company
Biotech Stock On The Radar: Alkermes At A Crossroads
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cramer Weighs In On Nike, Beyond Meat And More