Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Evercore Downgrades Twitter, Expects High R&D Spend Before Recovery
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2019 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Evercore Downgrades Twitter, Expects High R&D Spend Before Recovery

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares have fallen 35% from their 2019 high, but one team of analysts thinks things could still get worse.

The Rating

Evercore ISI analysts Kevin Rippey and Benjamin Black downgraded Twitter to Underperform and reduced their price target from $42 to $25.

The Thesis

For a while, Evercore held Twitter in relatively high esteem.

“Until the 3Q, the last two years for TWTR marked one of the more impressive turn arounds in tech: user growth trends reversed declines, revenue reaccelerated, and margins rapidly expanded,” Rippey and Black wrote in a note. “Underlying this turnaround was what in hindsight appears to be a period of substantial underinvestment in ad product.”

That underinvestment is suspected to have caused technical bugs that resulted in the third-quarter revenue miss. So while Twitter bulls expect GAAP operating income (OI) margins to return to 2018 levels above 15%, Evercore isn’t so sure.

They suspect Twitter can address tech issues in the near term, but prevention of reoccurrence — and long-term revenue growth — will require R&D growth that outpaces revenue growth. Evercore anticipates compound annual R&D growth of 14.3% through 2023, an estimate that far exceeds Street forecasts but lingers below peer rates. Altogether, the rate is expected to cut GAAP OI margins from 11.2% to 10.3%.

Price Action

At time of publication, Twitter shares traded down 1.5% to $29.09.

Related Links:

DoJ Says 2 Former Twitter Employees Spied On Critics Of Saudi Crown

'A Bold Decision': 3 Takes On Twitter's Ban On Political Ads

Latest Ratings for TWTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019DowngradesIn-LineUnderperform
Oct 2019MaintainsHold
Oct 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TWTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Benjamin Black Evercore ISI Kevin RippeyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Happy Customers, Happy Investors: Customer Satisfaction ETF Hits All-Time High
DoJ Says 2 Former Twitter Employees Spied On Critics Of Saudi Crown
Why 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself' Has Taken Over Memes, Social Media
Photoshop Goes Mobile: Top Announcements From The Adobe MAX Show
Analyst: Snap, Twitter Off To Strong Starts In Q4
Apache, Twitter And More 'Fast Money' Picks For November 5
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ROKUGuggenheimMaintains150.0
BIDUMorgan StanleyUpgrades
TMDXCowen & Co.Maintains28.0
CNSTH.C. WainwrightReiterates50.0
LOPEBMO CapitalMaintains116.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Connectivity Restored To 99.9% Of Omnitracs ELDs

Economic Slump Weighs On October Rail Volumes