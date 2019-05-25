Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included aerospace and automotive giants.

Bearish calls included retailers and an EV maker.

The markets were a bit of a roller-coaster this past week as trade concerns continued to loom over the economy. Big retailers took their turn in the earnings spotlight, and the results were mixed overall. M

The Federal Reserve remains in wait-and-see mode, and the Brexit kerfuffle continues as well. The big U.S. indexes ended the week marginally lower.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the most popular stocks with investors. The following are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "FAA Meeting On Boeing's 737 MAX 'Good Enough,' Says Bullish Morgan Stanley," Tanzeel Akhtar takes a look at why one top analyst views the FAA meeting with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) as supportive.

"Analysis: Ford's Chart Suggests Stock Could Be Headed To $12" by Wayne Duggan shows how a very bullish technical pattern has emerged for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Has a multiyear rally kicked off?

See what has the sell-side says about Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), according to Dave Royce's "Analysts Like Target's Strong Comps, Interested In Move To Omnichannel Business."

Shanthi Rexaline's "Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential" reveals why the recent sell-off may represent an opportunity for long-term Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) investors. For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Ericsson Could Benefit From 5G Deployment, US Pressure On Huawei, BofA Says In Upgrade" and "Roku Analyst Lifts Price Target By $18, Details 'Valuable' New Ad Offering."

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "China Concerns, Consumer Reports And Leaked Email Take Tesla Shares On Wild Ride," see why even Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bulls are cutting estimates.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) earnings print may have revealed some macro cycle issues. So says "Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be 'Petering Out'" by Dave Royse.

"Wall Street Reacts To Nordstrom's Disappointing Q1: 'We See The Turnaround As Likely Paused For Now'" by Brett Hershman shows what the sell-side had to say about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) results.

Priya Nigam's "KeyBanc Lowers Baidu Price Target, Warns Of Headwinds Ahead" discusses why Chinese internet service provider Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) faces a challenging macro environment.

Be sure to check out "Argus Questions Logic Behind Bristol-Myers' Proposed Celgene Buy, Steps To Sidelines" and "Wedbush: Best Buy Has Strong Growth Formula, But Higher Tariffs Are Looming Issue" for additional bearish calls.

