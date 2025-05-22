The Internet Is Blown Away By Google's Cinematic AI Video Generator Veo 3 — But Good Luck Trying To Use It: Here Are Some Wild Examples Of The Magic This Model Can Create

Google’s latest AI model is wowing the internet with near-realistic video generation—but for now, it's locked behind an expensive subscription.

What Happened: At its annual developer conference earlier this week, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled Veo 3, an upgrade to its AI video generation tool.

The new model doesn't just create high-resolution, cinematic videos—it now adds realistic audio, including sound effects, ambient noise and even spoken dialogue, bringing AI creations eerily close to real life.

It is important to note that OpenAI's Sora doesn't include an audio feature. The same goes for other tools like Runway ML Gen-4, Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META MovieGen, Pika Labs and Stability AI's Stable Video 4D 2.0 — none of them offer audio support either.

Shortly after the announcement, the internet exploded with clips made using Veo 3, leaving many viewers wondering whether what they were seeing was AI or reality.

Some viral examples include:

A user-generated video imagining Greek philosopher Pythagoras explaining the Pythagorean theorem in ancient Greece.

A fictional AI-generated stand-up set by a virtual comedian, which surprised users by actually being funny.

The 100 men vs. a gorilla at a rave prompt brought to life with chaotic energy and hyperrealism.

Another user posted a video captioned, "Imagine if AI characters became aware they were living in a simulation."

Why It's Important: Despite the buzz, most people can't access Veo 3. Currently, it's available only in the U.S. through Gemini Advanced (Ultra Tier) — a $249/month subscription and Vertex AI, Google's enterprise platform.

