Alphabet Shares Gain Following Annual Developer Conference: What's Going On?

Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG shares are on the rise, trading up by 1.81% to $173.16 on Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s strength is likely a result of the tech giant’s annual developer conference this week, where it revealed the Veo 3 upgrade to its AI video generation tool.

The conference also saw Alphabet’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, announce the launch of a new “AI Mode,” a feature that offers a conversational, chatbot-style experience similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This update, which is now available for U.S. users across Search and Chrome, signifies Google’s aggressive push into generative AI.

What To Know: The annual I/O developer conference showcased Alphabet’s commitment to AI, with the unveiling of several new offerings. These include the AI Ultra Plan at $249.99 per month, Project Mariner for browser automation and Deep Think, a high-level reasoning AI.

Despite concerns about potential cannibalization of ad revenue, analysts from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs reiterated bullish outlooks, citing Alphabet’s leadership in AI and faster product rollout.

Why It Matters: Alphabet’s AI-centric upgrades, such as Gemini 2.5, real-time translation and media creation, highlight its long-term vision for AI. With AI now at the heart of its ecosystem, Alphabet is well-positioned to maintain its dominance in the Search sector.

Analysts from Citizens, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs offered their insights on Alphabet’s new products and features. Citizens analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Perform rating on Alphabet with no price target.

JPMorgan’s Doug Anmuth reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock with a $195 price target, while Goldman Sachs’ Eric Sheridan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $200 price target.

Boone noted that the I/O conference demonstrated how AI is enhancing every aspect of Google and improving the company’s digital consumer experience. However, he also expressed concern about increasing competition for search and the U.S. search anti-trust trial’s impact on Alphabet.

Anmuth, on the other hand, felt “incrementally positive” about Alphabet after the Google I/O conference. He pointed out that Google’s product innovation is “accelerating” and new products and experiences are being launched faster than ever.

Sheridan highlighted the acceleration in AI innovation demonstrated in the company’s I/O keynote. He believes Alphabet is a leader in the AI and machine learning space and is well-positioned across many end-markets.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GOOGL has a 52-week high of $207.05 and a 52-week low of $140.53.

