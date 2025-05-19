Super Micro Rolls Out AI Servers With Nvidia's Blackwell Chips To Cut Costs, Boost Performance

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI on Monday announced that it is now taking orders for enterprise AI systems with Nvidia Corp. NVDA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.

Supermicro’s suite of over 20 systems with RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs will significantly enhance performance for enterprise AI factory workloads. These include AI inference, AI development and model fine-tuning, generative AI, AI-driven graphics and rendering, video content and streaming, and game development.

Also Read: Super Micro Impacted By AI Server Delays And Nvidia Supply Limits, Analysts Lower Forecast

Supermicro Nvidia-Certified Systems with RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs will serve as building blocks for Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory validated designs. They will integrate with Nvidia Spectrum-X networking, Nvidia-Certified Storage, and Nvidia AI Enterprise software to create full-stack solutions, accelerating the deployment of on-premises AI.

Supermicro offers more than 100 accelerated computing servers supporting Nvidia PCIe GPUs.

Supermicro’s all-new single-socket, GPU-optimized architecture based on the MGX reference design brings the inference capabilities of RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs closer to the edge.

Supermicro’s first MGX-based system leveraging a single-socket architecture, the new SYS-212GB-NR combines up to 4 latest-generation GPUs with balanced compute performance, resulting in a high-performing yet cost-effective edge AI solution.

By deploying Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs, enterprises can reduce the number of servers required to support advanced AI edge inference, business intelligence and analytics, industrial automation, and retail applications, further reducing the cost of deploying AI at the edge.

Last week, Raymond James initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer, citing AI platforms constitute approximately 70% of Supermicro’s revenue, positioning it as a dominant player among branded server vendors.

Raymond James highlighted that Supermicro has effectively carved out a niche for itself and “positioned itself in a sweet spot” between traditional branded IT vendors such as Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and contract manufacturers like Quanta.

Price Action: SMCI shares were trading lower by 3.81% to $44.39 premarket at last check Monday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock