FBI Targets Tesla Protests, Rivian's Micromobility Spin-Off, And Waymo's Parking Fines: This Week In Mobility

The past week in the world of business and finance was nothing short of eventful. From the FBI stepping in to address violent protests against Tesla Inc. TSLA to Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN making strategic moves in the EV sector, there was no shortage of headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.
FBI Steps Up Against Tesla Protests
In response to escalating violent attacks involving Tesla, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has initiated a new task force. FBI Director Kash Patel, who labeled the attacks as “domestic terrorism,” addressed the issue on social media.
Rivian’s Micromobility Spin-Off
Rivian Automotive announced the spin-off of its micromobility business into a new entity, Also, Inc. The news was well-received by the market, with Rivian’s shares experiencing a boost post-announcement.
Experts Dispute Tesla Vandalism Claims
Claims by Elon Musk and Donald Trump that recent attacks on Tesla properties are part of a coordinated effort have been dismissed by law enforcement agencies and experts. A report by NBC News revealed no evidence of such coordinated efforts.
Ford’s Manual Shift in EVs
Ford Motor Co. F has filed a patent for a manual shift in electric vehicles, sparking conversations in the EV sector. The company has a history of filing patents for its electric vehicles and technology.
Waymo’s Parking Fines
Alphabet‘s Waymo autonomous vehicles have racked up fines totaling $65,065 in San Francisco for traffic violations, including obstructing traffic and parking in restricted zones.
