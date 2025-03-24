Tesla Vandalism: No Coordinated Efforts Detected, Experts Dispute Elon Musk And Trump's Allegations

Law enforcement agencies have reportedly dismissed claims by Elon Musk and Donald Trump that a series of attacks on Tesla Inc. TSLA properties are part of a coordinated effort.

What Happened: Law enforcement and experts have found no evidence that recent vandalism against Tesla is coordinated, according to a report by NBC News.

At least 10 Tesla locations have been targeted, with incidents including arson and vandalism. Videos on social media show damage to Tesla vehicles, and a website has published a map of Tesla owners and facilities, though its origin is unknown.

Musk and Trump have both suggested these acts are coordinated but have not provided evidence.

See Also: Nova Scotia Joins Other Canadian Provinces In Excluding Elon Musk’s Tesla From EV Rebate Program

On Thursday, Musk stated on his platform X that the attacks were “coordinated.” Trump, in a Fox News interview, said without evidence that left-wing political groups are behind the vandalism.

Trump labeled the destruction as domestic terrorism, and Attorney General Pam Bondi announced charges against three individuals in Oregon, South Carolina, and Washington state.

Federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, are investigating but have found no coordination. An FBI announcement warned of attacks on Tesla properties, describing them as actions by lone offenders. Experts like John Horgan and John Lewis have also found no evidence of organized efforts behind the vandalism.

Why It Matters: The series of attacks on Tesla properties has been escalating, with incidents reported in various locations, including Las Vegas and Kansas City. The FBI has issued warnings about the increasing frequency of these attacks, urging the public to remain vigilant.

These incidents have also had financial repercussions for Tesla owners. Experts suggest that the surge in vandalism could lead to higher insurance premiums for Tesla vehicles. Additionally, there has been a marked increase in the number of Tesla vehicles being traded in, possibly due to backlash against Musk’s political affiliations.

Tesla holds a momentum rating of 84.42% and a growth rating of 71.01%, according to Benzinga's Proprietary Edge Rankings. The Benzinga Growth metric evaluates a stock’s historical earnings and revenue expansion across multiple timeframes, prioritizing both long-term trends and recent performance. For an in-depth report on more stocks and insights into growth opportunities, sign up for Benzinga Edge.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock