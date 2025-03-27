Boeing-Lockheed's Vulcan Rocket Aimed To Rival SpaceX's Falcon 9 Cleared For US Security Missions

The U.S. Space Force has approved the Vulcan rocket, a rocket manufactured by the United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing Co. BA and Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, to launch national security satellites.

What Happened: The Vulcan rocket, designed to replace the Atlas V and compete with SpaceX‘s Falcon 9, received its certification after a successful second flight, despite a minor explosion in one of its boosters, according to a report by Reuters.

Brigadier General Kristin Panzenhagen highlighted the certification’s importance, noting it boosts the nation’s space launch capabilities. The rocket, which took nearly a decade to develop, had its first flight in January 2024.

The Vulcan’s initial national security mission is planned for this summer, with the joint venture scheduling about a dozen launches this year.

Why It Matters: A recent Air Force report had criticized the joint venture for not meeting its commitments in the National Security Space Launch program. This report ranked ULA among the least effective, highlighting the need for improvement.

Moreover, SpaceX has been gaining ground in military space missions, overtaking ULA as the primary choice for Pentagon satellite launches. This shift underscores the competitive pressure on ULA to enhance its performance and regain its standing in the industry.

