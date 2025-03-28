Waymo's Robotaxis Rack Up 600 Parking Tickets, $65,000 In Fines In Just San Francisco In 2024

Waymo's autonomous vehicles have amassed fines totaling $65,065 in San Francisco.

What Happened: The self-driving Jaguar I-Pace EVs have been penalized for traffic violations, including obstructing traffic, ignoring street cleaning rules, and parking in restricted zones, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The report highlights that Waymo’s robotaxis received 589 parking tickets in San Francisco last year. Additionally, in Los Angeles, 75 tickets were issued, with $543 in fines still unpaid.

Sterling Haywood, a San Francisco parking control officer, shared his experience with The Washington Post, recounting an incident where he issued a $96 ticket to a Waymo vehicle parked during street cleaning hours. Despite honking twice, the vehicle did not move, prompting the officer to issue the citation.

Waymo, a leader in the American robotaxi sector, continues to refine its technology to better detect traffic obstructions and recognize parking spaces. The company aims to reduce parking citations by upgrading its vehicles, ensuring they only briefly stop in commercial loading zones when necessary.

Why It Matters: Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, has been at the forefront of the autonomous vehicle industry.

The company has achieved a significant milestone with over 2 million paid robotaxi rides across various U.S. cities. Waymo’s operations span San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

Further, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that Waymo is now offering over 200,000 paid trips weekly, marking a 20-fold increase in less than two years. This rapid growth underscores the increasing demand and acceptance of autonomous vehicle technology.

