Tesla Is Planning A Model Y With Much More Range: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) makes electric vehicles with some of the longest range in the industry, but even the top range on its best cars isn't enough to persuade everyone to drive on electricity.

The Driven has shared documentation from Chinese authorities that show Tesla could be working to make a Model Y with far more range than what's on offer today. The document lists a range of 640km, which is equivalent to almost 400 miles of all-electric range. This would put the Model Y on par with Tesla's Model S, and even surpass the currently advertised range on the $100,000 Model X.

This is just one of five variants registered in China. The other variants include the Standard Range, Standard Range Plus, Long Range, and Performance trims of the Model Y.

The Model Y has been outselling the Model 3 in China, so it would make sense for it to be the first model for Tesla to include additional options. The car has also been seen testing in Europe, and although Gigafactory Berlin isn't quite done, many speculate Tesla will be exporting the Model Y to Europe to begin deliveries soon.

Benzinga's Take: This would be a welcome addition for anyone that wants to go electric but needs additional range. It would be strange for Tesla to sell a much lower cost vehicle, the Model Y, with range far greater than its most expensive offering, the Model X.

Since no Model X vehicles have been delivered yet this year, Tesla could update the specs of that vehicle as well before deliveries begin, although there is no indication of that happening.

