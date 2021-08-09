This Video Inside Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Shows It's Almost Ready For Model Y Production

The race is on between Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas to see which will be the first to start pumping out vehicles.

While construction first began in Berlin, multiple delays have slowed the progress at the factory to the point where Gigafactory Texas may actually produce the first vehicles. Despite this, video from Twitter shared by Teslarati show the Berlin factory is ready to go. The inside shots show an interior that looks finished, with equipment lined up, works around, and entirely enclosed spaces.

The delays for the factory have been mostly bureaucratic, with CEO Elon Musk voicing his complaints.

Other delays have included the German auto union, environmentalists and lawsuits. Despite these delays, Tesla still expects to start operating the factory by the end of 2021, in lieu of its original July 2021 target.

In the meantime, Tesla has been shipping small quantities of Model Y to Europe from Gigafactory China. But once the Berlin factory is up and running, it will supply the European content with the popular all-electric crossover.

