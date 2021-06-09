 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Model Y Is Already Outselling The Model 3 In China

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Model Y Is Already Outselling The Model 3 In China

During Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said he expects the Model Y to be the No. 1 selling vehicle worldwide by 2022. He later clarified this would most likely be by revenue, but could be bestselling by volume by as soon as 2023.

To do that, the Model Y would need to outsell Tesla's currently bestselling vehicle, the Model 3.

Teslarati shared delivery data from China showing that trend has already started.

In May, Tesla sold 21,936 vehicles. Of those, 12,728 were Model Y and 9,208 were Model 3.

Model 3 deliveries were down 17% from the same time last year, but that was more than made up for by Model Y figures. Model Y deliveries recently began in China in January 2021. Model Y has already begun outselling the Model 3 in California. 

Gigafactory Shanghai also exported 11,527 Model 3s, and this month last year, the factory was not exporting vehicles.

Australia and parts of Europe receive exported vehicles. Tesla is currently building Gigafactory Berlin, which will eventually take over European demand. 

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo of Tesla Model Y courtesy of Tesla.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

If You Invested $1,000 In Cardano One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Electric Vehicle Charging Company Wallbox Gets SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
EXCLUSIVE: XPeng's Brian Gu Talks EV Competition, Technology, P5 Sedan On 'PreMarket Prep'
Vitalik Buterin Is A Dogecoin Hodler, Says Meme Crypto Has Proved One Of 'Best Investments'
Former Tesla Exec's Swedish Battery Company Northvolt Raises $2.75B In Funding Round: Bloomberg
After '420,' Dogecoin Community Observes '69' Day Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Global Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com