How AI Is Improving Google Maps

AI will enable Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Maps to guide even more accurately its users on their journeys, thanks to new features. As a matter of fact, the U.S. company has officially presented on its website some tools that will improve the app's performance, thanks to artificial intelligence. In particular, innovations concern indoor navigation, new maps with weather forecast, green routes and e-commerce.

Indoor Augmented Reality: The combination of AI and augmented reality will allow the use of indoor Live View. Therefore, users will be able to virtually access various facilities — such as airports, shopping malls, stations, etc. — thus making it easier to instantly locate elevators, escalators, gates, platforms, baggage claim, check-in, ticket booths or ATMs. At first, this service will only be available in certain U.S. cities — Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, etc. — afterward, it will be extended beyond the United States, starting with Zurich and Tokyo.

Weather Forecast And Green Routes: In addition to real-time traffic status, AI will also enable users to consult weather conditions, air quality and temperature for a specific area directly on Google Maps. This feature will initially be accessible in the United States, Australia and India, before including other countries as well. The U.S. Energy Department National Renewable Energy Lab will help Google Maps to locate green routes, in order to optimize the carbon footprint for the same travel time. Again, the United States will be the testing ground for this tool - which will be launched by the end of the year, - and that will then be extended to the rest of the world.

Transportation Alternatives: Google Maps' latest version will show a new interface for selecting the means of transport to use on your journey, with the aim of “moving in a sustainable way beyond driving”, explains Mountain View Tire & Service, Inc. The current four tags allowing you to choose among car, pedestrian route, bicycle and public transportation will be replaced - on Android and iOS, - by a single list including all of them, so that you won't have to select a single one. AI will also allow the app to set the most popular transportation options, depending on the area.

A Tool For Online Purchases: Finally, taking into account the e-commerce expansion due to Covid-19 pandemic, Google has decided to develop a tool for online purchases. With Google Maps' new version, the company aims to optimize online-purchased or ordered grocery deliveries, thus planning pickup procedures and times. The tests - taking place in the U.S., - will include Instacart and Albertsons Cos stores, as well as the Fred Meyer supermarkets.

